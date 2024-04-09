 Ekta Kapoor says she was ‘spammed with hatred’ after Thank You For Coming, will have to go hiding when LSD 2 comes | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ekta Kapoor says she was ‘spammed with hatred’ after Thank You For Coming, will have to go hiding when LSD 2 comes

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 09, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Ekta Kapoor says Thank You For Coming left a “strange pain” in her heart as the film was received warmly overseas, but was spammed with hatred back home.

Ekta Kapoor has been making some bold choices as a producer. After the release of Karan Boolani's sex comedy Thank You For Coming last year, Ekta is now gearing up for the release of anthology LS2 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. In an interview with Variety, Ekta opens up on why she may have to go hiding post the release of the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. (Also Read: Jeetendra cuts cake, celebrates his 82nd birthday with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and grandchildren. Watch)

What Ekta said

“It (Thank You For Coming) has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened," said Ekta. Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, was co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to glowing reviews, but bombed at the Indian box office subsequently.

Ekta said that the hate she got for Thank You For Coming has left her wondering how many feathers the much bolder LSD 2 would ruffle upon its release. “And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what’s gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I’ll have to hide again,” she added.

About LSD 2

LSD 2 is a sequel to the groundbreaking found-footage anthology Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar and produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures. It also marked the debut of actor Rajkummar Rao.

“It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2,” said Dibakar to ANI. “In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening,” he added.

LSD 2 is slated to release in cinemas on April 19.

