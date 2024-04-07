Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor introduces trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit as first lead. Watch

The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which was released a few days ago, has already caught the attention of many. Now, the makers have introduced the first lead for the April 19th release in transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit. She plays the role of Kulu, and shared her journey in a new video that was released by the Instagram account of Balaji Telefilms. (Also read: Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2) Bonita Rajpurohit in a still from the video.

Bonita Rajpurohit as the lead

In the video, Bonita shares that she is from a small town in Rajasthan. Pictures of her family are also shown in the video. Bonita tells that she knew about herself from the world of films and that if a person looked like her. Her story would matter too. She used to work in a production company. That would help her earn just around ₹ 10k to 15k every month.

She continued, “My biggest motivation is seeing women like me on screen. To see the trans representation on screen. I never thought I would land an acting role and that I would get to play a lead in a Bollywood film. So, some dreams just come true.” She adds that she never even dreamt of getting an opportunity to act in a film.

More details

In the video, Bonita is shown rehearsing for her scenes, where even a camera is fitted on the top of her head during some sequences. In one moment, the entire crew gives an ovation for her. Sharing the video, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote in the caption: “Sapno ke shehar mein, Kulu found her calling. Meet KULU, our first lead of #LoveSexAurDhokha2, in cinemas on 19th April!”

The teaser of LSD 2 showed the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. The film explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet. It also stars Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

