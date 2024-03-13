Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha dealt with stories in the age of internet and cameras everywhere. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are bringing a story that is very relevant to this generation, which talks about love in the era of social media. Sticking to the theme of the film, we will get to see social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, making her big screen debut in the film. (Also Read – Uorfi Javed's Instagram account reactivated after it was ‘disabled by mistake’, she says: Guys please decide) Uorfi Javed will make Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Uorfi joins the cast

After the news of Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy doing cameos in the film, now, the makers have revealed that Uorfi Javed will be making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Uorfi is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About LSD 2

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released in cinemas on April 19.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee arrived in the Bigg Boss 16 house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was roped in as the leading lady of the sequel.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Dibakar's last directorial was the 2021 black dramedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. While the film released theatrically in the thick of the pandmeic, it received acclaim upon its subsequent release on Prime Video India.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.