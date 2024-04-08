Jeetendra cuts cake, celebrates his 82nd birthday with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and grandchildren. Watch

Jeetendra, known for his iconic movies in 70s and 80s has created a unique legacy in Hindi cinema. The veteran turned 82 on April 7 and celebrated his birthday with son Tusshar Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor. His wife Shobha Kapoor, and grandchildren Lakshya Kapoor and Ravie Kapoor also joined him. (Also read: Ektaa Kapoor shows off her Emmy award with big smile at Mumbai airport as she returns from New York. Watch) Jeetendra celebrates birthday with his family.

Jeetendra celebrates 82nd birthday with grandchildren

Tusshar, Ekta and Jeetendra shared videos and pictures from the birthday celebration. While Tushar shared the video on his Instagram post his elder sister took to her Instagram stories and shared some throwback photos. She dropped a family picture from childhood and a video of the classic song Hum to tere aashiq hain. The track is from Jeetendra's 1967 action-thriller Farz.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the video posted by Tusshar, Jeetendra can be seen cutting the cake and feeding his grandchildren. The former captioned his post as, “#happybirthdaytoyou ….. We like to keep it simple and candid, I think we all were also shying away from the camera today! (confused emoji)” Jeetendra's close friend Rakesh Roshan commented, “Jeetu Birthday Greetings & Happiness Always (heart emoji).” Chunky Pandey also wished him and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday dear Jeetu ji (heart, cake and smiling emojis).” The veteran actor also shared a picture from his birthday bash with family and wrote, “Picture is perfect now..#family (heart emoji).”

Tusshar became a father to his son Lakshya born in 2016 as the actor opted for IVF. Ekta also became a mother to Raviee who was born through surrogacy in 2019. While Ekta has been active with producing television and web shows, movies, etc, Tusshar has also started his own production house. He produced Laxmii and Maarrich under his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.

Ekta Kapoor shares throwback picture with Dad Jeetendra.

Jeetendra celebrates his 82nd birthday with grandchildren.

Ektaa's last release Crew made under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures became a hit. She is now geared up for Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2. The producer is also backing Mohanlal's multi-lingual historical fiction Vrushubha.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place