Crew box office collection worldwide day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer crosses 90 crore

Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew is slowing inching towards crossing the ₹100 crore club globally. The film has crossed ₹90 crore at the worldwide box office, as per the latest update by the makers on Instagram. Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers on Crew, shared the update on her Instagram account. (Also read: Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer remains steady, might earn ₹4 cr) Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the poster of Crew.

Crew worldwide box office update

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor shared the poster of Crew on her Instagram account with the new numbers. The words on it read, “Crew-sing into Week 2! Day 8 cumulative worldwide GBOC ₹94.58 crore.” Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti in lead roles, where the story revolves around the journey of three hard-working women set in the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Kareena's fun AMA session

Kareena also did a fun AMA session via her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans with funny anecdotes and pictures. When a fan asked what was her favourite cartoon while growing up, she shared a picture of Tom and Jerry, but wrote in the caption: “Like you know Tim (Taimur) and Jeh (laughing face emoticon)” Another fan asked for an unseen picture with the cast of Crew, and the actor shared a black and white picture of all the actors sitting and discussing in a group.

A fan also asked Kareena about sister Karisma Kapoor's reaction to Crew, to which she said: “Lolo has loved it… (red heart emoticons) she watched the film three times.” She also mentioned that her favourite song from the film is Naina by Diljit Dosanjh.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

