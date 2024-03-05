Crew song Naina out now: Diljit Dosanjh can't stop with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's tareefan. Watch

Crew's first song Naina was unveiled on Tuesday. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah song gives another sneak peek into what the upcoming film offers: Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's next-level performance. It will remind you of Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan, featuring Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Also read | Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are ready to steal, fake and risk it all Crew song Naina just dropped and features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon in head-turning looks as they dance with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.

Watch Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Crew song Naina

The actors, decked up in stunning designer looks – Kareena in neon green, Tabu in pink and Kriti in beige – groove to the catchy beats of Naina in the just-released music video for 'the hottest track of the year'. The song has been directed by Farah Khan.

On Tuesday, sharing the Naina music video on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor rightly wrote in her caption, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year!" Kareena, Tabu and Kriti plays ‘badass airhostess’ in the upcoming film Crew.

About Crew

Crew teaser was released in February. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew, earlier titled The Crew. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh alongside actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance.

Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which also featured Kareena along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The official logline of Crew says it's about three women, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will be releasing in theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier, it was slated to release on March 22.

