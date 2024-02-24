Reddit reacts to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Crew looks: 'Getting feeling of Indian version of Charlie’s Angels'

On Friday, makers of the upcoming movie Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh unveiled exciting new posters and announced that a teaser of the movie will be out on Saturday. Fans, who are eagerly anticipating the female-fronted film, took to Reddit to share their first thoughts – and it is safe to say that Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Crew posters have been met with widespread praise. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready for takeoff in style. Watch Crew promo Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a new poster of their upcoming film, Crew.

Many reacted to a post on Reddit with Crew's poster that said, "Getting feeling of Indian version of Charlie’s Angels!! Are we expecting another remake. Thoughts?" Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti, who will be seen as flight attendants in the film, looked glamorous in the poster as they walked near a runway. One wrote about their looks, “Irrespective of anything, all three of them looking stunning.”

Reactions to Reddit post about Crew

Another wrote, "Charlie's Angels weren't flight attendants. Kareena said it was a heist movie in a previous interview." Charlie's Angels is an American action comedy film franchise. One wrote for Tabu, "She still got it (heart emoji)." A person also said, "Ok didn’t realize Tabu is packing some heat. Bollywood’s Salma Hayek over here..." Another said, "Tabu and Kareena look fabulous." A person commented, "I think it's (Crew is) something on the lines of Catch Me If You Can." The 2002 Hollywood film had Leonardo DiCaprio posing as a pilot.

About Crew

Titled The Crew, the film will be released on March 29, 2024. One of the new posters of the film show Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as stylish air hostesses, dressed in sarees. Another one had them dressed in red uniforms, seemingly on a flight.

Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of Crew, which is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network banners. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 Kareena and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding.

