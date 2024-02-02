Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready for takeoff in style: The Crew release date announced with catchy promo

The Crew's first promo is out and Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon (albeit just their backs) are grabbing attention. On Friday, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as well as the makers finally shared the eagerly-awaited film's first promo on Instagram. The actors turn flight attendants in The Crew's first glimpse. Dressed in red uniform, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are seen walking together inside an airport with their backs facing the camera. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon to star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew The Crew teaser features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Watch The Crew promo

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will be released on March 29, 2024.

“Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March!,” read Kareena Kapoor's Instagram caption alongside the film's promo. Kriti also shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, “Clear your calendars, call your friends. This March, you’re flying with The Crew! Arriving in cinemas March 29. Poster and title announcement soon!”

About The Crew

The film, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry. The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. In a 2023 statement, producer Rhea had shared the team was thrilled to have Diljit on board.

She had said, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

The official logline of the film states it's about three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Rhea and Ekta previously collaborated as producers on the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania as the leads.

