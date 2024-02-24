Crew teaser: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are about to take you on a flight that's ‘too hot for you’

Crew's new teaser was unveiled by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as well as the film's makers on Saturday and gives a better glimpse at what the film (previously titled The Crew) will offer: stylish outfits galore, some lying, lots of risks and a little bit of faking it. Are you ready for check-in, because Kareena, Tabu and Kriti surely are. Also read | Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are ready to steal, fake and risk it all Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the Crew teaser.

Watch Crew teaser

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti aka ‘badass airhostess’ steal peanut boxes meant for flights, beat-up unruly passengers on planes, plan to earn a lot of money and much more in the Crew teaser. Oh and there is also a first glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh in the film that seems to be a heist movie starring three ‘cool’ women. Sharing the teaser, Kareena rightly wrote on Instagram, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you).”

About the film

Crew is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to be released on March 29.

On Friday, the cast and makers had shared the first posters of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon from the film. Some of which featured the actors in a red uniform, while another showed them together as flight attendants wearing sarees.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding that had also featured Kareena Kapoor, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena Kapoor calls Crew a cool heist film

In a 2023 interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor had opened up about her upcoming film Crew and called it a 'cool' movie with three women. She had said, “It’s really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead... As an actor, I love to do things that are a little extra challenging, pushing me to step out of my comfort zone.”

