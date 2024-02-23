Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are ready to steal, fake and risk it all

New posters

Sharing the posters, Kareena wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! Crew in cinemas on March29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma.” The film stars the four actors as flight crew. Their uniforms are blood red with a blue hat.

Fans of Kareena are excited for the movie after the poster release. “Can’t wait,” wrote one. “How dare you! Tumhara koi haq nahi Banta tum itni khubsurat lago *You have no right to look so good). Not fair ab hume bhi to banne do (Let us also look good now),” wrote another.

On Friday evening, the actors shared another set of posters where Kareena, Kriti and Tabu were seen together in glamorous costumes. Another poster saw them in traditional cabin crew attire in a saree, standing with folded hands.

About Crew

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

The first teaser of the film featured Kareena, Kriti and Tabu walking with their backs to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena was last seen in Netflix movie Jaane Jaan, Kriti in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Tabu in Khufiya.