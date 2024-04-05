 Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer remains steady, might earn ₹4 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer remains steady, might earn 4 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Crew box office collection day 8: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy released in theatres on March 29.

Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew opened well at the box office and has been received positive reviews from the audience. According to the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com, the film is yet to cross the 50 crore mark after a week of release. Crew revolves around the journey of three hard-working women set in the backdrop of the aviation industry. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu react to Amul’s creative on latest heist comedy film ‘Crew’)

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.
Crew box office update

The report adds that Crew has collected 3.46 on its second Friday as per early estimates. Since the next two days are the weekend, with no major releases to follow, Crew is expected to have a good window at the box office. Crew collected a total of 43.75 crore in 7 days of release. With the figures of Day 8 into consideration, Crew is now estimated to collect a total of 47.21 crore so far. The report also adds that Crew had a 11.29% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

About Crew

Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Krirti as air hostesses who are struggling to make ends meet, because they have not paid by their company. Their lives take a turn when they find out a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

An excerpt from the Hindustan times review of the film read: “While the storyline appears pretty novel and full of potential to be a different heist comedy, the sloppy screenplay and non linear narrative often allow inconsistency to creep in. Writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri keep their game strong with some funny one-liners and comic punches, most of which trigger genuine laughter, even though some jokes fall flat.”

