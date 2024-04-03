 Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu react to Amul’s creative on latest heist comedy film ‘Crew’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu react to Amul’s creative on latest heist comedy film ‘Crew’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 03, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu shared Amul’s creative praising their film ‘Crew’ on their respective Instagram accounts.

Rajesh Krishnan’s heist comedy Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, hit the silver screen on March 29. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. Since its release, the film has been making waves on the Internet, with many wishing that it had lasted longer than two hours. Dairy product Amul, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared a creative praising the film. Expectedly, the creative caught the attention of all three boss ladies of the film, who shared it on their respective social media handles.

Amul shared this doodle on the film 'Crew', featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. (Amul)
The creative was shared by Amul a few hours ago with the caption, “Three female lead entertainer is a hit with audiences!” It shows Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu eating bread and butter after exiting the flight. A text insert on the creative reads, “Please fasten your eat belts.”

“Sona kahan hai?” asks Kareena Kapoor while sharing Amul’s creative

Kareena Kapoor shared the creative on Instagram with the caption, “Rocking and rolling with my crew.” She said, “Pat on our back, girls”, and asked them about the location of the gold.

Read| Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's turbulent threesome should've lasted a little longer

“Another tick on my wish list!”: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also shared the doodle in an Instagram post. She expressed that getting featured on Amul’s creative was on her wish list. “Another tick on my wish list! This is so epic ladies!”

Sanon is so happy that she mentioned that she will “gonna have some extra butter”.

Tabu shared the poster with a balloon emoticon

Tabu simply shared the doodle on her Instagram Story and tagged the dairy company.

A screenshot of Tabu's Instagram Story. (Instagram/@tabutiful)
Also Read| Kriti Sanon talks about possibility of Crew sequel with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor: ‘You feel you can definitely do something’

On its opening day, Crew collected 9.25 crore and 9.75 crore on the second day. On day 3, the film did better than the past two days, collecting 10.5 crores. However, things changed on day 4, with the collection plummeting to 4.2 crores.

