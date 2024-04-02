Kriti Sanon talks about possibility of Crew sequel with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor: ‘You feel you can definitely do something’

Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to whether there will be a sequel to her latest release Crew. In an interview with news agency PTI, Kriti also added that it 'puts a lot of pressure on the writers'. The film has been written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. (Also Read | Crew box office collection worldwide day 4) Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon played air hostesses in Crew.

Kriti talks about Crew sequel

Kriti said, "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."

Kriti talks about Crew cast

"It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre...But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she added. In the film, Kriti played the role of Divya Rana.

About Crew

Heist comedy Crew is soaring high at the box office. Apart from Kriti, it also stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Crew follows three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has grossed ₹70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures. Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Kriti is gearing up for her next release Do Patti, which also marks her production debut.

