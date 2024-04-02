 Crew box office collection worldwide day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film mints over ₹70 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Crew box office collection worldwide day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film mints over 70 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Crew box office collection worldwide day 4: The film is slowly inching towards ₹100 crore club. Crew is a story of three women in the airline industry.

Crew box office collection day 4: Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film has been doing well at the box office, global and domestic. As per producer Ekta Kapoor, the film has minted over 70 crore gross worldwide. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released in theatres on March 29. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor shares pyjama party pics with Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: ‘The OG Crew’)

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.
Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.

Crew India worldwide box office

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ekta shared a poster. It read, "Cruising smoothly Day 4 cumulative worldwide GBOC 70.73 crore." The caption read, "Cruising along smoothly! Sit tight, and enjoy the ride!"

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The film grossed 20.07 crore worldwide on day one. Sharing the numbers on Saturday on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Round 2 with @rheakapoor, @ektarkapoor and me…What started with Veere Di Wedding and now continues with CREW. So lucky to be on board with these lovely ladies @kritisanon, @tabutiful & the amazing @rajoosworld. We got this."

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies. It features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Crew box office collection worldwide day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film mints over 70 crore
