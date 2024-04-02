Karisma Kapoor shares pyjama party pics with Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: ‘The OG Crew’

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from her pyjama party with sister Kareena Kapoor, and BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and make-up artiste Mallika Bhat. They struck various fun poses from what looked like a fun night home. (Also Read – Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer sees dip, might earn ₹5 cr) Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora celebrate the success of Crew

'The OG Crew'

On Tuesday, Karisma and Amrita took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint post with each other, their sisters Kareena and Malaika, and friend Mallika from a pyjama party. While Karisma wore a black top and loose grey pyjamas, Kareena sported a blue-and-white kaftan. Malaika wore a leopard-print off-shoulder dress and Amrita sported a dark blue T-shirt and pants. All their hair, except Karisma's, were tied behind. They struck several fun poses as they sat on the ledge of a sofa and in another picture, on the floor.

Karisma and Amrita also shared the post on their respective Instagram Stories and called themselves “The OG Crew,” referring to Kareena's latest film, Crew, an all-female heist comedy which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, recorded the biggest opening for a woman-led Bollywood film worldwide with ₹20 crore on its first day.

About Crew

Crew, a story of three women, is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Shobha and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma among others.

Karisma had earlier taken to Instagram to show her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

Malaika Arora also shared the movie poster to praise the film and its incredible team. She wrote, “This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office....a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon... u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro (clap emojis).”