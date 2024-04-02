 Karisma Kapoor shares pyjama party pics with Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: ‘The OG Crew’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Karisma Kapoor shares pyjama party pics with Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: ‘The OG Crew’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor's girl gang Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora celebrated the success of her new film Crew with a pyjama party.

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from her pyjama party with sister Kareena Kapoor, and BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and make-up artiste Mallika Bhat. They struck various fun poses from what looked like a fun night home. (Also Read – Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer sees dip, might earn 5 cr)

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora celebrate the success of Crew
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora celebrate the success of Crew

'The OG Crew'

On Tuesday, Karisma and Amrita took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint post with each other, their sisters Kareena and Malaika, and friend Mallika from a pyjama party. While Karisma wore a black top and loose grey pyjamas, Kareena sported a blue-and-white kaftan. Malaika wore a leopard-print off-shoulder dress and Amrita sported a dark blue T-shirt and pants. All their hair, except Karisma's, were tied behind. They struck several fun poses as they sat on the ledge of a sofa and in another picture, on the floor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Karisma and Amrita also shared the post on their respective Instagram Stories and called themselves “The OG Crew,” referring to Kareena's latest film, Crew, an all-female heist comedy which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, recorded the biggest opening for a woman-led Bollywood film worldwide with 20 crore on its first day.

About Crew

Crew, a story of three women, is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Shobha and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma among others.

Karisma had earlier taken to Instagram to show her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

Malaika Arora also shared the movie poster to praise the film and its incredible team. She wrote, “This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office....a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon... u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro (clap emojis).”

 

 

 

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor shares pyjama party pics with Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: ‘The OG Crew’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On