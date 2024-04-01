 Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer sees dip, might earn ₹5 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer sees dip, might earn 5 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Crew box office collection day 4: The heist comedy with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon collected the lowest on the first Monday since its release.

Crew box office collection day 4: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew took off with a strong start at the theatres. But if early estimates are to be considered, then the film has seen a sharp dip in numbers on its fourth day of release, which marked a Monday. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Crew has collected around 5 crore at the domestic box office in India. (Also read: Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: 'Superstar' Kareena Kapoor delivers another hit as film earns 62 crore)

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew.
Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew.

Crew latest box office update

According to the report, Crew has collected 4.50 crore as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection for the film so far. Crew minted 9.25 crore on Day 1 and showed slight growth on the next day and collected 9.75 crore. On Day 3, the film touched double digits and earned 10.5 crores. With Day 4 collections into account, Crew has amassed 34.00 crore at the Indian box office so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The report also adds that Crew had 13.87% Hindi occupancy on Monday. It will be crucial to see whether Crew is able to hold on to in the next few days of the week.

Stiff competition at the box office

Even though there are no such Indian movie releases to give an edge to the collection of Crew, the film is facing stiff competition from a Hollywood franchise. It is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is off to a grand opening at the Indian box office, and has already minted 37 crore within three days of release.

Meanwhile, several stars from Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hailed the film in their Instagram Stories. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as air hostesses of a bankrupt company caught in a madcap adventure. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

