Alia Bhatt lauds Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Crew makers for smashing the box office: ‘Outstanding women’

Alia Bhatt is ecstatic for the team of Rajesh A Krishan's heist comedy Crew. The film starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Saon, surprised everyone when it secured the biggest opening a woman-led movie has got at the worldwide box office. Alia congratulated the women in the film and behind the scenes for the success. (Also Read – Crew box office collection day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film continues to do well, earns nearly ₹10 crore) Alia Bhatt congratulates the team of Crew for smashing the box office

What Alia said

Alia took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a poster of Crew, featuring the three leading ladies. She wrote, “This #Crew has smashed the BO (sparkle emoji). Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen.” She then tagged not only Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, but also the producers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Kriti added Alia's wishes on her Instagram Stories and wrote back, “Aliaa. Thanks love (red heart emoji).”

Interestingly, Kriti and Alia shared the National Award for Best Actress last year for their respective performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also, Alia has admitted that she's always been in awe of Kareena, now her sister-in-law. They even shared the couch on Koffee with Karan Season 7 last year.

By grossing ₹20 crore worldwide on day 1, Crew has surpassed the opening of Alia's 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the domestic box office opening of Alia's period film is ₹10.50 crore, higher than that of Crew, ₹9.25 crore.

Among other female actors who wished the team of Crew on Instagram Stories were Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi.

About Crew

Crew, a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

