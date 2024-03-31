 Crew box office collection day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film continues to do well, earns nearly ₹10 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Crew box office collection day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film continues to do well, earns nearly 10 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 31, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Crew box office collection day 2: The film has minted nearly ₹19 crore so far. Crew is a story of three women set against the backdrop of the airline industry.

Crew box office collection day 2: Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has been doing well at the box office, domestic as well as global. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted nearly 19 crore in two days. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon star in the film. (Also Read | How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films)

Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Crew.
Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Crew.

Crew India box office

The film minted 9.25 crore on day one. On day 2, it earned 9.6 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned 18.85 crore in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The film grossed 20.07 crore worldwide on day one. Sharing the numbers on Saturday on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Round 2 with @rheakapoor, @ektarkapoor and me…What started with Veere Di Wedding and now continues with CREW. So lucky to be on board with these lovely ladies @kritisanon, @tabutiful & the amazing @rajoosworld. We got this."

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. It features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Kriti on working on the film

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, released on March 29. Recently, during the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a women-centric comedy film. "We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Crew box office collection day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film continues to do well, earns nearly 10 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On