Crew box office collection day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film continues to do well, earns nearly 10 crore

Crew box office collection day 2: Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has been doing well at the box office, domestic as well as global. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted nearly ₹19 crore in two days. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon star in the film. (Also Read | How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films) Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Crew.

Crew India box office

The film minted ₹9.25 crore on day one. On day 2, it earned ₹9.6 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹18.85 crore in India.

The film grossed ₹20.07 crore worldwide on day one. Sharing the numbers on Saturday on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Round 2 with @rheakapoor, @ektarkapoor and me…What started with Veere Di Wedding and now continues with CREW. So lucky to be on board with these lovely ladies @kritisanon, @tabutiful & the amazing @rajoosworld. We got this."

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. It features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Kriti on working on the film

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, released on March 29. Recently, during the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a women-centric comedy film. "We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

