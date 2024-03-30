How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is going strong at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the heist comedy has collected ₹ 9.25 crore at the box office on Day 1. Let us take a look at some of the opening day figures of the post-pandemic films that were also headlined by women. (Also read: How Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express box office numbers got affected by Crew's release) Stills from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Crew and Article 370.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, released in theatres across India on Febrary 25, 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collected around ₹10.50 crore nett on its first day. It went on to collect more than ₹150 crores at the box office in India. It was one of the first big releases after the pandemic which was headlined by a female actor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Crew

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy ranks second on the list of women-led films post-pandemic which has had a good opening day collection. Crew amassed ₹ 9.25 crore at the box office on its first day. Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen's film, starring Adah Sharma in the lead, minted over ₹8 crore at the domestic box office. Also starring Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles, Kerala Story courted controversy as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS. It released on May 5, 2023.

Article 370

Yami Gautam starred in the lead role in Article 370, the political drama which hit the screens on February 23 this year. The film minted ₹5.9 crore on day one of its release. The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer.

Phone Booth

Headlined by Katrina Kaif, Phone Booth released in theatres on November 4, 2022. The horror-comedy, also starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, earned ₹2.05 crore on the first day of its release.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's film, which released on March 17, 2023, collected ₹1.27 crore amid positive reviews and word of mouth on its opening day. The Ashima Chibber directorial is inspired from a true story of a mom, who fought against a country, to get back her children.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place