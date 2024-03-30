 How Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express box office numbers got affected by Crew's release | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
How Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express box office numbers got affected by Crew's release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 30, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor's Crew opened in India with nearly ₹10 crore. On Friday, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earned ₹ 1.1 crore while Madgaon Express earned only ₹90 lakh.

Heist comedy Crew had a grand opening in the domestic as well as global box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-starrer earned 9.25 crore in India on day one of its release. According to the film's team, it grossed 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office. (Also Read | How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big openers this year: From Fighter, Shaitaan to Article 370)

Stills from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew, and Madgaon Express.
Stills from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew, and Madgaon Express.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar impacted by Crew

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar minted 11.35 crore [Hindi: 11.34 crore; Marathi: 1 lakh] in week one of its release. It earned 1.1 crore on day eight. So far, the film earned 12.45 crore [Hindi: 12.44 crore; Marathi: 1 lakh]. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar witnesses a spike on [second] Fri, bolstered by the #GoodFriday holiday…The numbers had scope to go higher, but the fresh entrants - #Crew and #GodzillaXKong - impacted *all* films."

Madgaon Express box office numbers hit by Crew

The week one collection of Madgaon Express was 13.5 crore. The highest it earned in a day was 2.8 crore, and the lowest was 1.2 crore. After Crew's release, on Friday (day 8, it earned only 90 lakh, its lowest so far. It has so far earned 14.4 crore nett in India. On X, Taran tweeted, "#MadgaonExpress benefits due to #GoodFriday holiday on [second] Fri, stays over 1 cr… However, the growth is subdued, impacted due to the new arrivals - #Crew and #GodzillaXKong - grabbing a major chunk of the market share."

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti on film's success

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew was released in theatres across the country on Friday. It is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide". The film's net collection in India is 10.28 crore. In a post on Instagram, producer Ektaa R Kapoor wrote, “Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic).”

About Crew

Crew features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as three air hostesses whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

