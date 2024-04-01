Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does better than Kareena Kapoor's Crew at India box office, earns 37 crore

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is off to a roaring start at the box office in India. The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise has managed to beat the box office numbers of Crew, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. According to the update by trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post, Godzilla x Kong has managed to cross ₹ 30 crore at the Indian box office in three days. (Also read: How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films) Both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Crew released in theatres last Friday.

Latest box office update of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The latest box office update by Taran Adarsh read, “#GodzillaXKong ROARS… The latest #Monsterverse franchise packs the BIGGEST *opening weekend* for a #Hollywood film in #India in 2024. [Week 1] Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 11.85 cr, Sun 13.15 cr. Total: ₹ 37.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NETT BOC.” The post also added that the action adventure film has released in 2865 screens in India, including IMAX. The film is available in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telegu.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Box office update of Crew

Meanwhile, the Indian heist comedy Crew remains slightly behind Godzille x Kong as far as box office is concerned. A separate post also added the breakdown of the box office numbers, which read: “Crew ends the first quarter of 2024 with a BANG… Released alongside Hollywood giant GodzillaXKong, Crew packs an impressive weekend total, laying the foundation for a HIT. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 32.60 cr. India biz.”

The post continued, “A strong start was always on the cards thanks to [i] well-cut trailer, [ii] superb music and [iii] Good Friday holiday [on Fri], but the wonderful biz on Sat - Sun has elevated it to the SUCCESS category. After Article 370 [Feb 2024], Crew [March 2024] is the second female-centric film in the *first quarter of 2024* to go from strength to strength with each passing day. Now all eyes are on the make-or-break, decisive Monday.”

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu play three air hostesses who get caught in a web of lies after they find a passenger smuggling gold biscuits in the flight. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. Apart from the three leading ladies, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place