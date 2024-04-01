 Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: 'Superstar' Kareena Kapoor delivers another hit as film earns ₹62 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: 'Superstar' Kareena Kapoor delivers another hit as film earns 62 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: Fans are hailing Kareena Kapoor for proving yet again that female actors can also bring in the money at box office.

Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: Things are just looking up for Rhea Kapoor's latest production, Crew. The film – a heist comedy led by female actors – has now registered the third biggest weekend box office collection of year among Bollywood movies. (Also read: Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows slight growth, earns 10 cr)

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew.
Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film has grossed 62.53 crore at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 60 crore. This makes the film a sure shot hit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sona kitna sona hai!

The film continued to soar high on Sunday with its rising collection of 21.40 crore gross worldwide on day 3. Crew's opening box office numbers were 10.28 crore India nett and 20.07 crore worldwide gross on day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film. 

The growth continued with 10.87 crore India nett and 21.06 crore worldwide gross on Day 2, Saturday. Continuing its upward trend on Sunday, the film collected 11.45 crore India and 21.40 crore worldwide on Sunday, Day 3. The film's worldwide gross total amounted to 62.53 crore.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page. "Join our CREW to escape your Monday blues! Grab your tickets and take this flight now. #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, adding the movie's total worldwide gross collection at the end of three days is 62.53 crore.

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as air hostesses of an airline in a financial soup. They have not been paid in six months when they hatch a plan to earn a quick buck through not the straightest means. Diljit Dosanjh plays a customs officer and Kapil Sharma plays Tabu's husband in the movie.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew, which is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: 'Superstar' Kareena Kapoor delivers another hit as film earns 62 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On