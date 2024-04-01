Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: 'Superstar' Kareena Kapoor delivers another hit as film earns 62 crore

Crew box office collection worldwide day 3: Things are just looking up for Rhea Kapoor's latest production, Crew. The film – a heist comedy led by female actors – has now registered the third biggest weekend box office collection of year among Bollywood movies. (Also read: Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows slight growth, earns ₹10 cr) Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film has grossed ₹62.53 crore at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of ₹60 crore. This makes the film a sure shot hit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sona kitna sona hai!

The film continued to soar high on Sunday with its rising collection of ₹21.40 crore gross worldwide on day 3. Crew's opening box office numbers were ₹10.28 crore India nett and ₹20.07 crore worldwide gross on day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film.

The growth continued with ₹10.87 crore India nett and ₹21.06 crore worldwide gross on Day 2, Saturday. Continuing its upward trend on Sunday, the film collected ₹11.45 crore India and ₹21.40 crore worldwide on Sunday, Day 3. The film's worldwide gross total amounted to ₹62.53 crore.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page. "Join our CREW to escape your Monday blues! Grab your tickets and take this flight now. #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, adding the movie's total worldwide gross collection at the end of three days is ₹62.53 crore.

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as air hostesses of an airline in a financial soup. They have not been paid in six months when they hatch a plan to earn a quick buck through not the straightest means. Diljit Dosanjh plays a customs officer and Kapil Sharma plays Tabu's husband in the movie.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew, which is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.