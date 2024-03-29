Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's turbulent threesome should've lasted a little longer

Why should men have all the fun, and get to do all the action it the air? I love when women take charge at the movies and director Rajesh Krishnan's heist comedy, Crew, brings a whiff of fresh air both in terms of its plot and the way it shows its three protagonists, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. They are feisty, fearless when needed, and most importantly, really fun. But don't complain things take an extremely bizarre turn or get a little lame — that's the beauty of Crew — it still makes for a funny and refreshing watch. Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon play air hostesses in dire need of some cash.

The plot

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Bajwa (Kareena) and Divya Rana (Kriti) work as air hostesses for Kohinoor Airlines, loosely modelled on now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. All three of them chase their dreams and aspire for a good life. Geeta, ex Miss Karnal lives with her husband Arun Sethi (Kapil Sharma), who is a home chef but the two want to open their own restaurant in Goa, while also occasionally helping Geeta's alcoholic brother and his wife. Jasmine, with her obsession for luxury brands from Beemer to Louis Vuitton, doesn't mind faking it on the social media, has grown up in Jabalpur with her nana (Kulbhushan Kharbanda), who always teaches her the importance of having your own people by your side. Talking of your own people, Divya, a school topper, has a family that dotes on her, but she is guilty of lying to them about studying to become a pilot but ending up as an air hostess. The only thrill in her life, other than her job and scandal she gets caught in, is custom officer Jaiveer (Diljit Dosajh) who tries to woo her, and gets taken for a ride in return.

Unpaid for six months, they continue to do their jobs half-heartedly and enjoy the daily expense during international flights, their lives take a rocky turn when they find themselves in the middle of a smuggling investigation. Upon realising that the chairman of Kohinoor Airlines Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) — yeah, no mincing words here and the character is unapologetically inspired from Vijay Mallaya — has declared bankruptcy and fled to Al Burj (again modelled on the splashy Dubai, don't know why couldn't they just call it that), these three cabin crew members decide to get their money (and a lot more) back from him. How they devise crazy plans to serve him right while trying to save themselves from the hands of investigating cops and customs makes for a shaky and bumpy joyride.

Great intentions, not the best execution

While the storyline appears pretty novel and full of potential to be a different heist comedy, the sloppy screenplay and non linear narrative often allow inconsistency to creep in. Writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri keep their game strong with some funny one-liners and comic punches, most of which trigger genuine laughter, even though some jokes fall flat. I love how Bebo's Jasmine often breaks into Sona Kitna Sona Hai. Even when in the trickest situations, there's laughter and humour that's continuously fed to us. There's barely any room for any serious stuff or emotionally charged instances. However, Crew could definitely have had a better and a smoother landing. It does take off well and fly high in the first half with story moving backwards at a good pace, the second half nosedives in the writing department with many scenes looking so rushed to wind up the film within a stipulated time frame. Though it's the trio that salvages the situation with their mischief and hilarious acts and escapes a crash landing.

All three leads deliver perfect performances.

The star of Crew is the camaraderie the trio shares, the female friendships and the emotional (and hilarious) turmoil they go through in the face difficulties. At places, the narrative even turns into a sitcom, and some convenient occurrences and coincidences enabling these women accomplish their mission make you go blah and question their IQ. But like I said, it's still fun to watch. Oh, and it's so tough to look past numerous in-your-face brand integrations like Wow Momo, AJIO, Zomato, LV. And now, Choli Ke Peeche didn't need to be ruined at all. Give me Bebo dancing to that and I might still not complain, but certainly not Arab dancers killing the whole vibe of the classic.

All said and done, the ladies are just fabulous from start to end. Despite the bumps that come and go, their energy doesn't go down even one bit. Tabu as the senior most of the lot on screen and off it, too, is a delight with her innate ability to crack a joke with a straight face. Her witty one-liners and some local slangs add to the fun. Kareena is the undefeated queen and she steals the show so effortlessly. You sense a bit of a Geet and Poo here, whether it's her stunning looks or the fun she brings to her character. It's worth noting that Kriti, alongside two seniors, manages to hold her own and add a charm that's unmissable. I can't not mention the men — even though they come and go as needed, but both Kapil and Diljit know their strengths and that's what they make the most of here, too. I liked how the director has underplayed them yet they make their parts leave an impact.

In a nutshell, Crew makes you laugh, and have fun while serving some cheesy and cocky humour, and manages to stay afloat despite a lot of turbulence, all thanks to the threesome that you wish lasted a little longer.