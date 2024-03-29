Crew to The Goat Life: 4 films to watch in theatres this weekend

Grab your popcorn tub and get ready for these amazing releases this weekend. The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a survival drama based on a true story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Another action-packed film hitting the screen features two gigantic characters battling it out – yes, Godzilla and King Kong in Godzilla X King Kong. Bebo, also known as Kareena Kapoor, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is set to spread glitz and glamour through their performances in the upcoming movie Crew. Another tension-building thriller, Knox Goes Away, starring Michael Keaton, is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Crew.

The Goat Life

Directed by Blessy, The Goat Life starring superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role released this Thursday. The film is adapted from the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. The trailer looks promising to keep the audience awestruck with each frame detailing the emotions of the lead. The movie depicts the real-life story of Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

King Kong X Godzilla: The New Empire

Directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures, 'King Kong X Godzilla' is set to release in cinemas on Friday. It is a sequel to 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021) and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. The movie narrates the story of Godzilla and the almighty Kong facing a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. The film is set to take you on an amazing experience of action and thrill with its fighting sequences and plot.

Crew

Crew starring the three most beautiful B-town queens Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti, is a crisp and quirky movie filled with drama and excitement. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three air hostesses who become involved in smuggling gold to solve their financial problems. The film explores how the trio deals with the chaos and challenges that emerge from their attempt to make quick money.

Knox Goes Away

Knox Goes Away starring Michael Keaton, is a low-key thrilling movie with an amazing story plot. John Knox, a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia called Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his son. The movie unfolds with new twists and turns involving every single character.