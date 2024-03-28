Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Twitter reviews: Fans call Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film a ‘masterpiece’

Blessy’s Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which released in other languages as The Goat Life, was released in theatres this Thursday. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul in lead roles received good reviews from fans on X. Here’s what they said about the film. (Also Read: The Goat Life movie review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers extraordinary performance in Blessy directorial) Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

‘Prithviraj deserves a National Award’

One fan on X was so impressed by Prithviraj’s performance that he thought the actor deserved a National Award. They wrote, “Prithvi's performance deserves every accolade. If he didn't win the National Award, it'd be the biggest shame. Give this man all the awards right now. No competition, nothing.”

Another fan wrote that they felt proud to be a Prithviraj fan while walking out of the theatre, writing, “Today is the day I feel proudest to be a Prithviraj fan. Came out of the theatre 30 minutes back, but still got the chills. @PrithviOfficial Take a bow, performer!!!”

‘Aadujeevitham is a masterpiece’

One fan called Aadujeevitham a ‘cinematic masterpiece’ with Blessy, Prithviraj and composer AR Rahman delivering their best. They wrote, “#Aadujeevitham is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller that showcases @PrithviOfficial's best performance ever. Directed by @DirectorBlessy with @arrahman's mesmerizing music, it's a movie you CANNOT miss. #MustWatch.”

Another fan wrote that they’re ‘out of words’, writing, “I'm out of words..just watch it! #Aadujeevitham is nothing less than G.O.A.T. Blessy, Prithvi, Gokul, Rahman, Resool.”

‘Didn’t work as expected’

One fan wrote that the film was ‘incomplete’ in the sense that the emotional connect was missing. They wrote on X, “#Aadujeevitham : It's not a complete film as few important equations are missed out esp the emotional connect between Najeeb and the sheeps. The importance here is given to the hardships he faced and in that context it has delivered to a good extent.”

Another said that the film didn’t work for them as they expected it to, writing, “#Aadujeevitham didn't work for me as expected..the emotional connect the emotional high was missing for most part technically it's great the music by #ARRahman was extraordinary Blessy has beautifully shot the film great cinematography The movie might work on second viewing.”

Mohanlal, Prabhas wish Prithviraj good luck

Mohanlal wished Prithviraj ahead of the film's release, writing on his X, “Following The Goat Life's journey for a while now, and today is the big release! Kudos to Blessy for his unwavering vision and to Prithviraj and the entire team for their tireless efforts. This film is a labor of love, and I can't wait to experience it. Sending all my love and best wishes.”

Prabhas also took to his Instagram stories, writing, “Keep on shining Prithviraj! I've seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead! #TheGoatLife.”

Dulquer Salmaan also wished Prithviraj good luck on his Instagram stories, writing, “Wishing dear Prithvi, Blessy sir, and the entire cast and crew the very best for the release day today. You all deserve all the love in the world!”

Unni Mukundan shared stills of Prithviraj from the film, writing, “Wishing Prithvi, Director Blessy and the entire team of #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife the very best for its theatrical release tomorrow!”

Gautham Karthik stated that it feels ‘personal’ to see Prithviraj overcome all hurdles, he wrote, “Wishing the inspirational @PrithviOfficial sir, @DirectorBlessy sir and @arrahman sir and the entire team of #Aadujeevitham all the very best. To know that almost impossible hurdles were overcome to bring this story to Theaters is truly awe-inspiring! Feels personal! This movie deserves all the love and support.”

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is directed by Blessy and based on the 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. Prithviraj plays a Malayali immigrant labourer, who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. The film released in multiple languages on March 28.

