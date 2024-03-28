 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans disappointed with Prithviraj’s no show in trailer - Hindustan Times
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans disappointed with Prithviraj’s no show in trailer

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Actor Prithviraj's appearance in the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer hasn't clicked well.

The trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was finally released amid a lot of hype on Tuesday- and left a sour taste in the mouth of all Prithviraj fans. A massive star in the south, he had made his Bollywood debut with Aiyyaa in 2012, which was a disappointment both critically and commercially. His return thus to Hindi films after 12 years had generated a lot of hype. The trailer, though has received a thumbs down from his fans and some trade people.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a key role in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

A trade expert, on condition of anonymity, shares with us his thoughts, "I was very disappointed with BMCM's trailer. And this is definitely not looking like the massive comeback which Prithviraj must have hoped it will be. They hid his face in the trailer maybe as a gimmick to generate hype. It has misfired. The excitement is missing. A lot of his fan clubs reached out to me and said the same."

The film stars Prithviraj as the antagonist, with actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff saving the world. Trade analyst Atul Mohan has a neutral stance, "We can't judge a film just by a three minute trailer. But it definitely isn't catering to Prithviraj's stardom."

