Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani? Advises ‘Hamesha ek hi disha mein raha karo’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's bromance was on full display at the trailer launch of their biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Held in Mumbai, the entire star cast- Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F were in attendance, apart from the leading duo. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

What stole the limelight though was Kumar's answer in response to a question asked by HT City- what suggestion would the Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff) want to give to Bade Miyan (Akshay) and vice versa? While the former had a lot of nice things to say ‘Kuchh bolne ki aukaat nahi hai meri, I don't see any flaw in being the Khiladi, he’s ageing backward, inspires us younger actors', Akshay's answer had everyone in splits. He said ‘Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo!" The underlying wordplay wasn’t lost on anyone in the theatre, and Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of BMCM, went up to hug a blushing Tiger. Disha was rumoured to be Tiger's girlfriend until some time back, and they are no longer seeing each other, if some 2022 reports are to be believed.

Even Kumar started laughing and went on to hug Tiger.