Akshay Kumar recalls when he had 16 consecutive flops but kept on working; hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings good luck

Actor Akshay Kumar is hoping that his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will bring an end to his dry spell at the box office. As reported by news agency PTI, Akshay said he soldiered on despite giving 16 flops in a row at one point in time and he will continue to do so. Most of Akshay's recent releases, including Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Mission Raniganj, haven't done well at the ticket windows. OMG 2, which featured the actor in a pivotal role, was an exception. (Also Read | Salman Khan hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘break record’ of Tiger and Sultan; check out Akshay Kumar's response) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay talks about his flop films

“Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Rustom or many other films that I have done... Sometimes there is success, sometimes it's not. It is not that I have not seen (this phase before). There was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops. But I stood there and kept on doing work,” he said,

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I'll still do that. This (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is one film for which we all have done a lot of hard work. Now, we are going to see the results. Keeping our fingers crossed, we hope that this is going to bring good luck to all of us," the actor added.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay was speaking at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Tuesday. The event was also attended by co-stars Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from the antagonist, played by Sukumaran. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place