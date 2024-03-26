Salman Khan hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘break record’ of Tiger and Sultan; check out Akshay Kumar's response

Salman Khan has reacted to the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actor took to his X account to share that he ‘loved’ the trailer and hopes that the film breaks the box office record of his previous releases, including Tiger and Sultan. Soon Akshay reacted to Salman's kind gesture and thanked him. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff battle psychopath villain in intense action film) Salman Khan has praised the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Salman hails Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

On Tuesday, Salman shared the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on his X account and wrote: “‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (This will be a huge hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein (Ali Abbas Zafar you need to break the record of Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan with this one. I hope that it will be a mutual gift shared between you and the country on the occasion of Eid)...”

Akshay's response

In response, Akshay wrote: “Thank you bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Tiger zinda tha aur rahega (Tiger will always remain supreme) but hopefully Ali’s magic with BMCM will also be able to entertain the audience!”

The director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar, has given many blockbusters with Salman Khan. Among them are Sultan, which released in 2016, and Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in 2017.

The trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had Akshay and Tiger play Indian army officers who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.

Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said in a statement, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for Eid 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment.” The film releases on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid.

