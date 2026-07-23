After India snub, Kuldeep Yadav gets Yorkshire opportunity to prove his point, says ‘real privilege to represent’

India ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav finally has some good news after not getting a single game in the recent three-match ODI series in England. Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir don't appear to have much faith in Kuldeep Yadav. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The 31-year-old has been signed by Yorkshire for the ongoing One-Day Cup and four county championship matches scheduled for next month. A few days ago, Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma also joined Hampshire for the One-Day Cup.

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Kuldeep was part of the squad that lost to England 2-1 recently; however, to the surprise of many, he was the only one from the original list of players who didn’t get an opportunity to feature in what was an important series for Team India. It’s understood that Kuldeep is often ignored for not being much of a batsman like other spinners in the side, namely, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

The left-arm wrist spinner, who has represented India in 18 Tests, 121 ODIs and 54 T20Is and has taken 368 wickets in all, now has a great opportunity to impress head coach Gautam Gambhir and get back into the reckoning. He has been included in the Yorkshire team for their one-day game against Glamorgan on Friday.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a club with Yorkshire's proud history," he said.

"I've always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team, and I'm looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley," he added.

Yorkshire welcome Kuldeep with open arms Yorkshire are also excited to have the Indian spinner on board, as they should be. Kuldeep has three ICC titles to his name, two T20 World Cups and one Champions Trophy. In Australia in the previous decade, he was one of the important performers in India’s historic Test series win — first ever — in Down Under. "Kuldeep is an accomplished, international quality player who will add incredible strength to our line-up for these blocks of fixtures," Yorkshire general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton said.

"Given the dry summer we've experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level. We're delighted to welcome him to Yorkshire," he added.