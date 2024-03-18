Mohanlal announces his next after Malaikottai Vaaliban, to be his 360th film

Mohanlal is all set to collaborate with Tharun Moorthy, who is the director behind films like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka, for his next film. On Monday, the actor took to his social media to share the update for what will be his 360th film. (Also read: Malaikottai Vaaliban: All you need to know about Mohanlal's grand Malayalam film) Mohanlal has announced his next feature.

About Mohanlal's next

Mohanlal shared a picture with the team and wrote in the caption, “Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further added about the shooting and said it will begin next month in April. “The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April,” he concluded.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, a fan said: “Best wishes for the project!” Another fan commented, “All the best Laletta !! (red heart emoticon) Loved Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. All the best to the director too.” A comment read, “I'm so happy that he's finally joining with a young talent. Let's look forward to something brand new without any notions.”

Mohanlal was last seen in the fantasy drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film is intriguing to say the least. There is no clear cut storyline and the director is in no hurry to tell the tale that has intricate layers. The drama proceeds at a slow pace with the stunning visuals by cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan breathing life into the scenes."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place