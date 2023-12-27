Malaikottai Vaaliban: Danish Sait is elated to be ‘on a poster with Mohanlal’, thanks director Lijo Jose Pellissery

Danish Sait expressed his excitement for “being on the same poster as” Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his Mollywood debut. Lijo Jose Pellisery's upcoming period drama Malaikottai Vaaliban will see Danish in a historical role, far removed from his comfort zone of comedy. (Also Read: Neru X reactions: Fans hail Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan’s performances) Poster of Malaikottai Vaaliban

Danish shares film's poster

The Kannada actor and stand-up comedian took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to write, “(Crying emoji) I’m on a movie poster with Mr. @Mohanlal (red heart emoji). Thanks @mrinvicible (Lijo) for getting me to explore a side of myself far far away from comedy. We started 2023 with filming #MalaikottaiVaaliban (bicep emoji) and in 4 weeks, it will be all yours!”

Mohanlal also took to X and shared a new poster of the film, in which he can be seen in a rustic avatar, holding sand firmly in his fist. In the poster shared by Danish Sait, he can be seen in the centre, wearing a golden vest and lots of jewellery, staring intensely into the camera.

About Malaikottai Vaaliban

Earlier this month, Mohanlal unveiled the teaser of his period action film. The teaser opens with the voiceover saying, “What your have seen is the truth, what you have seen is a lie.” Mohanlal might be playing a magician or an illusionist in Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is also Yoodlee Films’ first-ever project with Mohanlal. Excited about the project, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., said, “Lijo Jose Pellissery has not only created a vast canvas but assembled a sterling ensemble cast headlined by the legendary Mohanlal. This is one of our most significant ventures in Malayalam cinema as its theme, grandeur and emotional resonance have undeniable universality. This is why the film will be dubbed and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.”

Lijo also expressed his happiness for the project. "For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn’t originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it’s a natural progression. The basic idea of Malaikottai Vaaliban began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. A writer like Rafeeq expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role,” he said.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like Nayakan and Amen. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25.

