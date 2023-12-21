Neru X reactions: Fans hail Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan’s performances

Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited film Neru, starring Mohanlal, Priyamani and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, hit screens on December 21. The film’s plot revolves around a blind girl who’s assaulted in her home. She decides to take the legal route and find justice. The film is a courtroom drama that explores how an advocate takes up her case. Fans reacted positively to the film on X. (Also Read: Jeethu Joseph reacts to plagiarism allegations against Mohanlal’s Neru: ‘Watch the film and decide’) Mohanlal in a still from Neru

Lalettan’s comeback

Mohanlal delivered a massive hit with the 2019 film Lucifer and the theatrical releases that followed did not live up to its success. “He is so back..Witnessing #Lalettan delivering long dialogues and garnering hooting and cheering from audience was a so satisfying. Anaswara gave a brilliant performance,” wrote a fan, pumped that a film would finally work.

Another wrote, “Tears tears tears! Not only because I am emotionally connected to the movie but also for the man who is back to cinema with good movie and good performance after a while. #Neru is definitely a good movie with great climax portion where @JeethuJosephDir delivers what he promised.”

Good performances by leads

Hailing the climax, apart from Mohanlal and Anaswara’s performances, one fan wrote, “My reaction after the climax of #Neru! Mohanlal - the performer. Anashwara deserves all the awards.”

Another fan even went as far as calling Anaswara the heart of the film while criticising other actors in the film, writing, “Answara Rajan is the heart of this movie. Lalettan did well along with Siddique. The rest of the cast including Jagadish not impressive, especially Santi Mayadevi...Enna veruppikal...There are a few good moments in this courtroom drama, but not engaging throughout #Neru.”

A fan even opined that the film was ‘hard and emotional,’ writing, “#neru is a good film with #JeethuJoseph catching it in his way of making, hard & emotional. @AnaswaraOffl is absolutely terrific in her role of #sara,the best of her till date. #lalettan may be similar to #oppam #drishyam where he is helpless in situations. @Mohanlal is back!!!!!!”

About Neru

Mohanlal plays a special public prosecutor, Vijayamohan, in the film while Anaswara plays Sara, a blind sculptor. Priyamani plays a lawyer from the opposing team. The film was shot between August and October in Thiruvananthapuram and screenplay for the film has been penned by Jeethu and Santhi Mayadevi. The film recently ran into controversy when writer Deepak Unni filed a writ petition in Kerala High Court and accused Jeethu and Santhi of plagiarising his story. The court refused a stay on the film’s release and Jeethu took to his Facebook to deny any wrongdoing on his part. Jeethu and Mohanlal had previously worked together for Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

