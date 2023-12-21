Jeethu Joseph reacts to plagiarism allegations against Mohanlal’s Neru: ‘Watch the film and decide’

A Malayalam film on a legal battle ironically found itself in the midst of one a day before its release. Jeethu Joseph’s Neru, starring Mohanlal and Priyamani in the lead roles, almost ran into trouble on Wednesday. A writer filed a writ petition to stall the film’s release at Kerala High Court, alleging plagiarism, according to Live Law. The director responded to the fiasco online after the court refused to stall release. (Also Read: Mohanlal in a still from Neru

The issue

A writer by the name of Deepak Unni accused Jeethu Joseph and co-writer Shanti Mayadevi of plagiarism. In the petition he filed at the Kerala High Court, the author claimed that he had discussed the film’s script with Jeethu and Shanti in 2021. He also stated that the duo convinced him to hand over the 49-page script to them, claiming to seek advice from lawyers to understand the legalities written in the courtroom scene better. The author stated that he understood they had plagiarised his story when the trailer featured the exact sequences he had written. The court however refused to stay the release of the film and the matter was posted for further consideration today.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jeethu responds

Jeethu released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday evening, claiming that he made the film with honesty. He wrote, “The film Neru was made with utmost honesty, just like any other film I’ve made. A controversy was created right before the film’s release. As you may know, someone has come forth claiming rights to the story and has even approached the court.” Asking the audience to watch the film and judge for themselves, given that the case files have been leaked online, he added, “The synopsis of what that individual wrote and the case files have been leaked online. I request the audience to watch the film and decide what's true or false for themselves.”

About Neru

Neru tells the story of a blind sculptor who seeks justice for her trauma. She contends with the legal system to find a solution. Jeethu previously made the hit franchise Drishyam with Mohanlal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.