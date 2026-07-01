As Welcome to the Jungle earns ₹100 crore worldwide, Akshay Kumar gives credit to co-stars Kiran Kumar, Farida Jalal

He shared a sweet BTS picture with Farida and Kiran and wrote in the caption, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi bi sahi keh rahi hai (What Farida's character Badi bi says is right)… THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now. While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you. Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal.”

Welcome to the Jungle has been a strong pull at the box office since its release last Friday. The comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar in the lead opened to good reviews and crossed the ₹100 crore mark in 4 days of release. Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, and has a huge ensemble cast. Akshay acknowledged the blessings of veteran actors Kiran Kumar and Farida Jalal in a new post as he celebrated the success of Welcome to the Jungle. (Also read: Welcome to the Jungle worldwide box office: Akshay Kumar film sweeps past ₹100 crore mark in 4 days )

Kiran plays the character of Murad Chacha in the comedy, while Farida Jalal (who plays Badi Bi) has become one of the major highlights of the film, with his dialogue "Badi bee sahi keh rahi hai" quickly becoming a viral meme.

About the film Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations. (Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show)

The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.