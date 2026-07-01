Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's comedy sees jump on Tuesday, makes ₹81 crore in India

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 5: There was considerable buzz surrounding Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the hit Welcome franchise, and the film appears to be living up to expectations at the box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, the comedy-action entertainer, which hit theatres on June 26, has managed to maintain its momentum through the weekdays. The film even recorded a slight jump in collections on Tuesday compared to Monday. Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 5: The comedy film was released on June 26.

Box office update According to Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy-entertainer collected ₹9.25 crore on day five, registering a slight uptick from its Monday haul of ₹8.50 crore. The weekday trend suggests that the film is maintaining a steady grip at the ticket counters after a strong opening weekend.

With this, Welcome to the Jungle has taken its total India gross collection to ₹97.17 crore, while its cumulative India net collection now stands at ₹81.50 crore. On day 5, the film saw 29.0 per cent occupancy.

The film also continued its steady run overseas, earning ₹3 crore on day five. With that, its international gross has climbed to ₹22.95 crore. Combined with its domestic performance, Welcome to the Jungle has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of ₹120.12 crore.

About the film The film revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion, and action-packed situations.

The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Recently, the film’s director Ahmed Khan revealed that although Sanjay Dutt was originally a part of the film and had even shot a portion of it, the actor had to exit at the last minute. In an interview with News18, Ahmed said, "Sanju Baba loved the script, and he really wanted to be a part of the film. Film mein itne saare friends the unke (Quite a few of his friends were working on the film) – Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff), Akshay Kumar, etc. He was thrilled. We shot a part of the film with him. But he had date issues. He had to go to the US. He went there for his treatment, and I couldn't shift the dates of so many actors." The comedy-drama is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise.