National Guard outside Taylor Swift’s wedding venue? Viral video sparks security buzz at MSG | Watch

TMZ also reported that a “massive meeting between NYPD and National Guard” was observed outside Madison Square Garden , suggesting coordinated security activity in the area.

The footage has fueled online chatter about whether the deployment is connected to the upcoming high-profile event.

According to TMZ, “tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night,” with streets around the venue reportedly being closed off as preparations intensified.

A video circulating online has sparked speculation after National Guard personnel were reportedly seen outside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, days ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ’s highly anticipated wedding festivities.

However, a representative for the National Guard clarified that the personnel presence is part of routine operations in New York City. The spokesperson stated that the agency has “1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis” and that troops are routinely dispatched to locations such as Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

The representative further emphasized that this deployment is “NOT connected to Taylor’s wedding,” according to TMZ.

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Wedding preparations Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for a closely guarded wedding ceremony expected to take place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

The couple is expected to host around 1,100 to 1,200 guests, with strict confidentiality measures reportedly in place. These include non-disclosure agreements for attendees and the use of electronic invitations aimed at minimizing leaks.

Additional security and privacy measures are expected around the event, including tightly controlled entry points and restricted access around the venue. Reports also suggest that large-scale production preparations have been underway, with multiple indicators pointing toward a major, highly secured event.

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Official confirmation of a direct link between the National Guard presence and the wedding remains absent.

The Madison Square Garden event is expected to take place on July 3.