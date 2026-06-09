Trump booed at Madison Square Garden? Videos emerge from NBA Finals Game 3 appearance

Several videos circulating on social media claim the crowd booed the president as his motorcade pulled up, while others show a mix of cheers and boos.

President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrived at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

'A big fan' Last week, Donald Trump, a longtime New York Knicks fan, confirmed he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden after receiving an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.

Describing himself as a “big fan” of both the team and Dolan, Trump confirmed he accepted the invitation and will be in the arena for at least one game. He specifically eyed Game 3 on Monday, while leaving open the possibility of also attending Game 4 on Wednesday.

“The answer is yes — he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

NBA's historic note The NBA believes Trump will become the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Commissioner Adam Silver noted that Trump has been a dedicated Knicks supporter for decades, long before entering politics.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden."

Silver emphasized the unifying power of sports amid political divisions.

“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Security and logistics Trump’s attendance has triggered major security arrangements. Fans were asked to arrive at least two hours early, pass through TSA-style magnetometers, and adhere to a strict no-bag policy. The NYPD and Secret Service established a multi-block perimeter around Madison Square Garden, and an outdoor watch party was canceled.

Also Read: Why NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani invited Victor Wembanyama to a government hearing before Knicks Game 4

Ticket prices spark discussion With resale tickets for Game 3 ranging from $10,000 to over $100,000, many fans expressed frustration over the high costs.

When asked about the prices, Trump replied, "That's the way life goes. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television."