Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce is excited for son's wedding with Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce’s wedding is touted to be one of the biggest events in the world of showbiz and sports. The wedding, expected to take place in July,has got everyone excited, including Travis’s father Ed Kelce. Travis Kelce's father is excited for son Travis's upcoming wedding.

Ed spoke at his elder son Jason Kelce’s fundraiser event in Sea City Isle, New Jersey on joy of youngest son’s big day. According to People.com, Ed spoke to Fox 29 Philly and said, “I am super excited,” Ed said of the nuptials before praising Swift, 36. “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.”

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Travis reportedly celebrated the countdown to his wedding by having a bachelor party with stops at various places including, The Bird Streets Club, a Chris Lake concert, Barney’s Beanery, a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado, and a golf simulator in mid-June.

Earlier New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had dropped a major hint about the impending wedding.

While addressing the media about the security measures being taken for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Mamdani said that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will take place in New York at the start of July, confirming rumors that have been circulating on social media. However, he also confirmed that he has not been invited.