Taylor Swift to invite Blake Lively to her wedding with Travis Kelce after fallout? Here’s the truth on reconciliation

Taylor Swift is reportedly making a move toward reconciliation with Blake Lively by inviting the actor to her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce. ‘Olive branch’ is how insiders are describing the symbolic gesture, which comes after months of speculation about tension between the longtime friends. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted during a night out, (Backgrid)

A quiet step toward reconciliation Taylor Swift has reached out to Blake Lively over the phone, initiating a reconnection that could mend their fractured friendship. According to a Daily Mail report, Taylor has even invited Blake to her upcoming July 3 wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden, signalling that the door is officially open for reconciliation.

The recent contact has sparked widespread talk of a thaw in their relationship. One insider shared that Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, noting that the two have had some loose conversations to test the waters and rebuild trust. Taylor's change of heart is allowing Blake to slowly slide back into the inner circle. Another source revealed that Blake is anxious to attend the wedding because her image is highly important to her, and she desperately wants to avoid the negative optics of being left off the guest list.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively did not have a reconciliation phone call, despite recent rumours suggesting otherwise. According to a report in Extra, claims that the two reached out to "clear the air" following Blake's legal entanglement with Justin Baldoni are completely unfounded. Insiders have firmly stated that those rumours are "way off" and confirm that no such conversation ever took place.

How the friendship reportedly fell apart Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, once known as one of Hollywood’s closest friends, have reportedly seen their friendship fracture. The rift stems from a legal conflict surrounding Blake's film It Ends With Us and her creative tensions with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

During the dispute, Blake reportedly referred to Taylor as one of her "dragons" and leaned on her for input during on-set disagreements. The situation intensified when Justin's legal team subpoenaed communications, dragging Taylor directly into the unfolding controversy. Reports at the time claimed that Taylor felt blindsided to learn she was being invoked in discussions she knew nothing about. The experience reportedly left her feeling "exploited" by her longtime friend.

Some reports also revealed that Taylor had absolutely no knowledge of a critical meeting at Blake's New York penthouse, where script-related decisions were made, leaving her completely surprised by her involvement.

Wedding plans taking shape Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, hosting an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 guests. The venue holds deep personal significance for Taylor, who has graced its stage multiple times throughout her career.

Security and privacy are the top priorities for the high-profile event. To completely avoid paparazzi exposure, the organisers have planned strict measures, including tinted transport buses, secure underground parking, and tightly controlled entry points.

The star-studded guest list features several of the couple's close friends. Among those expected to attend are Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Suki Waterhouse, Benson Boone, and members of the Haim family.