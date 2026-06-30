Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt: All about celebrity weddings happening this July

Forget February, as with three high-profile weddings slated for this month, July is turning out to be the month of romance. India and internationally, wedding bells are ringing across the globe. Celebrity weddings in July Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce

In one of the most awaited weddings of the year, singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in New York City this coming weekend. The couple announced their engagement in August last year, sending fans into a frenzy. From NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani slipping out a confirmation of the venue to Swifties rushing to Rhode Island, expecting a secret celebration in June, the excitement for Taylor-Travis’ big day is palpable across the globe. Celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed is reported to be planning the nuptials. The couple will reportedly host an intimate celebration at MSG on July 2 with an estimated 100 loved ones in attendance. When: July 3 (rumoured) Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC Guest list: Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Cara Delevingne Performers: Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday last year, when he said that they are "already married in our hearts". Now, the couple is set to make it official by taking the plunge. After reports of the pending nuptials emerged, Aamir himself confirmed the big day, revealing that it’s going to be a registered marriage followed by an intimate celebration with family and close friends. This will mark Aamir’s third marriage. He was previously married to his first wife of 16 years Reena Dutta, followed by a 16-year marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao. He has three kids with them — Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azaad. Gauri also has a son from her previous marriage. When: July 5

Where: Aamir’s home in Mumbai Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar

A big fat Indian wedding celebration awaits as producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor is tying the knot with her screenwriter fiancé Rohan Thakkar this month. The pre-wedding festivities already began with a Mata Ki Chowki last month, and the who’s who of the industry, along with the big extended Kapoor family, including Anshula’s brother, actor Arjun Kapoor and half-siblings, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, is expected to make the celebration a star-studded affair. When: July 6 Where: Grand reception at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma