Morgan Hill shooting: Reports indicate multiple people shot in Hale Avenue area in California; first details

A shooting reportedly took place in the Hale Avenue area of Morgan Hill, California, on Sunday, July 26. Scanner reports indicated that multiple people were reported shot after a ‘disturbance’ in the area. A shooting was reported in Morgan Hill, California, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The altercation reportedly began with intoxicated people throwing beer bottles, before escalating to a shooting.

The audio from the scanner reports indicated “radio traffic reports multiple gunshot-wound victims near Hale Ave, with initial estimates of two to four people shot. One victim is reported in a field against a fence with a gunshot wound on the right side near the ribs. The incident reportedly began as a disturbance involving intoxicated people throwing beer bottles, and units are staging at Tilton & Hale while additional victims are being located.” HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Notably, the Morgan Hill Police Department is yet to officially comment on the issue. No official details are known about the people shot, or the description of the suspects.

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Meanwhile, one person posted about the reported shooting on Facebook. “Shooting nearly pearl... Multiple people reported shot after disturbance near Hale Ave,” they wrote.

What scanner report said about reported shooting According to the scanner report audio, authorities requested presence of fire department units at the scene as well. “Originally it started as a road race thing where people were drunk and throwing beer bottles on the street, and that's what the SO went out,” one person could be heard saying on the audio.

Morgan Hill: What to know about city and crime rates Morgan Hill is relatively safe and has a low crime rate. The city updated on its official page that it compiles data from the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ (FBI) National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In 2025, there was only 2 homicides but a total of 81 crimes reported against persons, including 52 cases of aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, there were 587 crimes against property, including 440 larceny cases.

Morgan Hill is located at the southern tip of Silicon Valley. As per the official site, Morgan Hill is a ‘charming and vibrant community renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, diverse landscapes, rich history, and warm, welcoming atmosphere.’ It has a backdrop of rolling hills, vineyards, and abundant open spaces, and is favored by outdoor enthusiasts, as per the report.

It also has contemporary sports complexes and diverse lodging choices, making it a favored destination for sports enthusiasts, while the thriving wine industry remains a draw for many as well, the city's government noted.

Diana and Hiram Morgan Hill initially built a ranch when the area was known as Huntington. This was back in 1886. Since many visitors would ask to stop at ‘Morgan Hill’s Ranch’, eventually changing the name to Morgan Hill. By 1896, the population grew to 250. It was finally incorporated in 1906 after much controversy.