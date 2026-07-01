PM Modi pays tribute to Vijaya Mehta: ‘Her work inspired generations of actors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to veteran Marathi theatre legend Vijaya Mehta, who passed away at her residence at the age of 91. Remembered as one of the biggest names in Indian theatre and parallel cinema, Mehta left behind a legacy that inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers. Vijaya Mehta, who transformed Marathi theatre, passes away at 91. (HT_PRINT)

PM Modi pays tribute to Vijaya Mehta Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Mehta as a "towering" personality of Indian culture and cinema. He also praised her contribution to modern Marathi theatre and her lifelong commitment to artistic excellence.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Vijaya Mehta Ji. She will be remembered as one of the towering personalities of culture and cinema. A pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, she was known for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence."

He also added how Mehta's work inspired generations and offered his condolences to her family and the artistic community.

"Her work inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers. My thoughts are with her family, admirers and the entire artistic fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."