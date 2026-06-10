Narendra Modi at 12 years: Inside the mind of a 'workaholic' Prime Minister

Twelve years after Narendra Modi first took oath as Prime Minister, those who have watched him up close describe a leader driven by a singular obsession: securing India’s rise and reshaping its place in the world. Prime Minister Modi’s structured foreign policy knows no bounds. Executive Editor of Hindustan Times, Shishir Gupta, who has known Modi for over 25 years, paints a portrait of a workaholic strategist with unusual clarity of purpose, an uncompromising line on national security, and a tightly knit but formidable inner team. Modi today crossed the record of Nehru's 4,399 days in power as an elected prime minister. (PMO)

A leader who plans, then executes Gupta’s central characterisation of Modi is of a leader who effortlessly switches between the big picture and the ground reality. He describes a Prime Minister who can “see the lay of the land at 50,000 feet” and then drill down into the operational nuts and bolts of implementation, combining visualisation with hard-nosed execution.

This, Gupta argues, is what differentiates Modi from many of his predecessors: a long-term vision tightly coupled with the stamina and discipline to see things through. Modi is described as “committed to India, passionate about India, passionate about Indians,” someone who genuinely believes in the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and places particular emphasis on women’s empowerment as a political and social priority.

Those who work with him, Gupta suggests, encounter a man who works “24x7”, hears people out with considerable patience, rarely reacts in haste - but once he takes a decision, stands by it firmly. This proves just how reliable he is. He neither forgets nor forgives easily, a trait that shapes both his politics and his security doctrine.

Bringing India to the “global high table” On foreign policy, Gupta credits Modi with systematically building India’s capabilities and visibility on the global stage over the last 12 years. This spans disaster relief missions, vaccine diplomacy, infrastructure partnerships and crisis evacuations, where he repeatedly positions India as a reliable responder and partner.

Modi, in this telling, is clear about what he wants the world to see when it looks at India. A vision that isn’t clouded, a vision that comes from his experience as a common man in the country. He has a defined line on China, terrorism, the Gulf, and the United States, and is willing to depart from past approaches rooted in emotion or legacy. When China pushed in Doklam, Pangong Tso and later Galwan, Gupta says Modi’s instinct was immediate confrontation, not equivocation.

A revealing anecdote comes from the Doklam crisis. When National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, then Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat briefed him that the PLA was moving towards the Jampheri Ridge and the Torsa Nala, Modi’s response was blunt: “What are you waiting for then?” The message, Gupta suggests, was to stand firm and block the move - something that was later mirrored in the approach to Galwan and eastern Ladakh.

Gupta also underlines Modi’s balancing act with major powers:

Deepened ties with the Gulf states - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman - in a way “nobody has done in the past.”

Close working relationships with Russia and its leadership, while simultaneously enhancing ties with the United States and Israel.

A readiness to diverge from Washington and not bow down to its policies - such as continuing to buy Russian oil - when he believes Indian interests demand it. A clear move that defines ‘India First’. On evacuations - from Yemen to Sudan to Ukraine - Gupta portrays Modi as personally invested in ensuring Indians are protected abroad, seeing this as part of his core responsibility as Prime Minister.

One early episode with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in September 2014, becomes an example of Modi’s mix of outreach and firmness. Modi rolled out the red carpet for Xi in Ahmedabad, but when the PLA transgressed in Chumar during the visit, he made it clear that if Chinese troops did not pull back, he would assume the move had Xi’s approval. For Gupta, this encapsulates Modi’s style: courteous in diplomacy, but upfront and candid when core interests are threatened. A protector, a guide.

“Tough as nails” on terrorism If there is one area where Gupta believes Modi has fundamentally reshaped India’s posture, it is counter-terrorism. He describes a Prime Minister with a “clear-cut policy”: if terrorism is carried out against India, there will be a punishing response, and nothing will pass without consequences.

Gupta recounts in detail the events of 27 February 2019, a day after the Balakot air strikes (Operation Bandar) on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp following the Pulwama attack. When Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured in Pakistan and images of him bloodied in custody were broadcast, Modi’s reaction, as narrated by Gupta, was immediate escalation.

According to him, the Prime Minister sent a message through the then RAW chief that “if this boy is even touched again” there would be severe consequences, and Prithvi missiles were deployed in the Rajasthan sector as a signal. The Americans and others were quietly informed that unless Abhinandan was released, Pakistan would face a devastating response. Shortly thereafter, Imran Khan announced in Pakistan’s National Assembly that Abhinandan would be freed.

Gupta cites another example from “Operation Sindoor”, when the Indian Navy sought clearance to strike Karachi port and the Pakistan Navy. Advisers warned that a retaliatory strike on a refinery like Jamnagar could hurt India economically. Modi’s alleged reply: India had already weathered the worst economic shock during COVID, and the potential hit should not deter necessary action.

For him, talks with Pakistan are conditional: terrorism must be dismantled first; only then can dialogue be meaningful. Gupta links this approach to wider decisions such as surgical strikes, Balakot, handling of Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the crackdown on left-wing extremism, arguing that together they reflect a Prime Minister determined to secure India’s “rightful place” in the global community.

Illegal immigration as a security question Gupta also highlights an aspect of Modi’s record he believes has been underappreciated: raising illegal immigration as a national security issue. In his view, Modi is the first Prime Minister to frame it not just as a political or social problem, but as a strategic challenge that could alter India’s demographic balance.

Pointing to flows from Bangladesh, Nepal and other neighbouring countries - many of which have been politically unstable - Gupta says Modi sees “demographics as destiny” and therefore insists that “India is for Indians”. Crucially, he stresses that this is not about religion; when Modi says “Indians”, he means everyone who is part of the nation, not only Hindus.

The concern, as Gupta explains it, is two-fold:

Security implications of sustained inflows from disturbed neighbourhoods such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The political distortion created when illegal immigration is allegedly used to build vote banks, instead of prioritising existing citizens’ access to resources and opportunities. Here too, Gupta says, Modi’s strength is timing - both political and policy timing. He has a knack for seizing issues, turning opposition attacks into opportunities, and using contentious debates to consolidate his agenda.

Team Modi: The inner circle and the voids Contrary to the image of Modi as a solitary figure, Gupta is categorical that he is not a loner. He has a clear “Team Modi”, particularly visible in the Cabinet Committee on Security and the national security ecosystem.

At the core of this team, Gupta places:

Home Minister Amit Shah: Modi’s closest political associate for 30–35 years, known to him since Shah was a teenager. The two once campaigned together on a Vespa scooter in Gujarat. Shah, himself a workaholic and astute politician, is Modi’s go-to on internal security and political strategy.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: Described as an exceptional operational planner and executor who shapes national security strategy and covert responses.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: A former bureaucrat turned politician who, in Gupta’s account, “knows his subject,” is articulate and unafraid to call the shots in foreign policy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The leader who proposed Modi’s prime ministerial candidature in 2013 and remains close to him.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The executor of Modi’s economic vision, steering fiscal and financial policy. Beyond this core, Gupta notes the roles of Nitin Gadkari in infrastructure and ministers handling agriculture and farmers’ welfare, which Modi sees as essential to India’s long-term trajectory.

Yet, even with this strong bench, there are absences Modi “definitely misses”, according to Gupta. Two names stand out:

Arun Jaitley: A close friend and confidant with whom Modi could laugh, joke, and disagree. Jaitley functioned as a political consigliere, advising not just Modi but also Amit Shah and others, helping manage both policy and politics.

Manohar Parrikar: The defence minister who pushed through One Rank One Pension despite internal resistance, cleared the Rafale deal, and wrote a detailed three-page note on the future of the Indian Air Force that Modi reportedly called the best presentation he had ever received. Gupta believes both Modi and India miss Parrikar’s clarity and decisiveness. The Bali analogy In Gujarat, Gupta recalls, there is a saying that Modi is like Bali, the king of Kishkindha in the Ramayana, who was believed to acquire half the strength of any opponent he fought. For those who choose to confront Modi, the implicit warning is that they may end up strengthening him in the process.

Taken together, Gupta’s recollections and anecdotes sketch a Prime Minister who is disciplined, intensely political yet deeply security-focused, quick to act against perceived threats, and relentless in pursuit of his vision of India as a developed nation by 2047 - a goal, he says, about which he has “no doubts”.