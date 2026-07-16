Traffic advisory issued for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi's Hauz Khas: Check routes and diversions
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced Jagannath Rath Yatra Delhi traffic advisory with regulations on both carriageways of the IIT Flyover and AIIMS Flyover.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hauz Khas on Thursday, July 16, warning of traffic restrictions and diversions on Aurobindo Marg and nearby roads between 2 pm and 7 pm.
The annual procession, organised by Shri Nilachal Seva Sangh, Delhi, will begin at 2 pm from the Shri Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas Village and proceed along Aurobindo Marg. The yatra is expected to conclude around 6:30 pm.
Traffic restrictions
To facilitate the procession, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg between the IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) and the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road) from 2 pm to 7 pm.
Traffic will also be regulated on the following roads during the same period:
- Balbir Saxena Marg
- Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg
- Choudhary Hukum Chand Marg
- Gautam Nagar TOD
The traffic police said congestion is expected on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining roads due to the large number of devotees expected to participate in the procession.
Diversions
Commuters travelling from MG Road and Mehrauli towards AIIMS and New Delhi have been advised to avoid Aurobindo Marg and use alternative routes via the Outer Ring Road, August Kranti Marg, JB Tito Marg or Africa Avenue, depending on their destination.
Motorists travelling from New Delhi towards Mehrauli and Gurugram via Aurobindo Marg have been advised to take diversions through Ring Road, Africa Avenue, August Kranti Marg or JB Tito Marg.
Advisory for commuters
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to -
- Avoid the affected routes and use alternate roads wherever possible.
- Use the Delhi Metro.
- Avoid parking vehicles on the Rath Yatra route and surrounding roads.
- Plan travel in advance if heading to railway stations, the airport, hospitals or other important destinations.
- Follow traffic diversions and instructions issued by traffic police personnel.
The police also appealed to motorists to remain patient and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic movement during the religious procession.
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