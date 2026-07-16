Traffic advisory issued for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi's Hauz Khas: Check routes and diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hauz Khas on Thursday, July 16, warning of traffic restrictions and diversions on Aurobindo Marg and nearby roads between 2 pm and 7 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to use the Metro for a smooth and convenient journey. (ANI)

The annual procession, organised by Shri Nilachal Seva Sangh, Delhi, will begin at 2 pm from the Shri Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas Village and proceed along Aurobindo Marg. The yatra is expected to conclude around 6:30 pm.

Traffic restrictions To facilitate the procession, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg between the IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) and the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road) from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Traffic will also be regulated on the following roads during the same period: