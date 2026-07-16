Dipke's 4-year-old post on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ goes viral: 'Nothing more than a travel vlog'

A four-year-old social media post by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has gone viral, in which he appears to be critical of the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mega 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022. Abhijeet Dipke's post went viral after the CJP itself said it had contacted leaders across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, and invited them to Jantar Mantar. (HT Photo via Sanchit Khanna/PTI)

The post has gone viral at a time when opposition leaders are lining up to support the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, as well as activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which entered its 19th day on Thursday. Follow live updates related to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

It also comes after the CJP itself said it had contacted leaders across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, and invited them to Jantar Mantar to show support for the protesting students.

Dipke's old post on Rahul Gandhi goes viral Dipke's post on X, dated September 8, 2022, has gone viral on the social media platform. He had responded to a journalist's post about Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and described the march as a "travel vlog".

For the unversed, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was a mega march organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi. It covered more than 3,500 km across 12 states and two union territories.

Responding to the post about the march, Dipke wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi's #BharatJodoYatra will end up as nothing more than a travel vlog.”