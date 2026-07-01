IND vs ENG Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut buzz dominates India's T20I opener against England

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IND vs ENG Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut for India is the biggest question before first T20I.

IND vs ENG Live Score: India and England begin their five-match T20I series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, with both teams entering the opener with immediate questions around balance, batting roles and bowling combinations. India come into the contest after a disappointing series against Ireland, making this a quick chance to reset under Shreyas Iyer. The focus will be on the top-order structure, the middle-order finishing options and how India use their all-rounders in English conditions. England, led by Harry Brook, start at home with a squad built around power-hitting, pace options and aggressive intent through the innings. The series also offers both sides an early marker in a T20 World Cup cycle where combinations, roles and depth remain under close watch.

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