Malaikottai Vaaliban: All you need to know about Mohanlal's grand Malayalam film

Mohanlal's new Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, will be released on January 25. The captivating trailer of the film has left the fans of the star curious about the film. Mounted on a large scale, the film is a period drama that the makers promise to be “an unforgettable cinematic ride”. Also read: Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Mohanlal stuns in Lijo Jose Pellissery's next, fans hail the ‘incredible visuals’. Watch Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

Malaikottai Vaaliban cast

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal in the titular role along with Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikandan Achari. It is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who also wrote the film with P.S. Rafeeque. It is also dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Malaikottai Vaaliban plot

Mohanlal seems to be playing a magician or an illusionist in Malaikottai Vaaliban. As per IMDb, the film follows the “life of a legendary man whose struggles and life pave the way for next generations”.

Not much has been revealed about the film as director Lijo wants it “to be intriguing” till it reaches theatres, according to Thehindu.com. Calling it a “universal story”, Lijo told the portal, "We are telling a story. I wanted to use a very Indian terrain and the characters to be rooted in that background. But I have taken elements from around the globe, from Japanese folk culture, the Samurai culture in Japan, from Westerns and so on, but I also wanted to make sure that it had no touch of the Western influence.”

What's in the trailer

Starting with striking visuals, the Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer shows a lively scene of a world where those in charge are misusing their power. The costume looks similar to those of the Britishers who ruled India, but there is no surety on the same. There is glimpse of a fight between two warriors but a strong voiceover warns that the Mangodu ring symbolizes trickery instead of fair competition, and those who try to go against the rules will face serious consequences. The power and cruelty of those in power look evident as both the loser and the winner are shot by the man in command. As the atmosphere looks tense, Mohanlal arrives on the scene as if to bring about a change in the lives of those who are suppressed.

Advance booking

Forum Keralam's X page reported the advance booking worth ₹ 2.65 crore on Wednesday. More than 1.7 lakh tickets for 1,635 shows have already been sold.

Danish Sait's Malayalam debut

RJ-turned-actor Danish Sait is making his Malayalam debut with the film, and it is an interesting one for him. The trailer shows him in a different hairstyle and even a beard.

