Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Mohanlal stuns in Lijo Jose Pellissery's next, fans hail the ‘incredible visuals’. Watch

The highly anticipated trailer of Malaikottai Vaaliban is here! On Thursday, the makers dropped the trailer of director Lijo Jose Pellisery's upcoming period drama starring Mohanlal in the lead. He makes a thrilling entry late into the trailer, as an ultimate saviour in the land torn apart by enemies and corrupt politics. (Also read: Malaikottai Vaaliban: Danish Sait is elated to be ‘on a poster with Mohanlal’, thanks director Lijo Jose Pellissery) Mohanlal in a still from Malaikottai Vaaliban.

About Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer

The trailer, which is marked with breathtaking visuals, introduces a land ravaged with forces who misuse their power. A voiceover informs the viewer that the Mangodu ring wields deceit not sportsmanship. Men who oppose the rule are mercilessly killed. There is fear and bloodshed. As the injustice becomes unbearable, the trailer changes gear to show the rise of a saviour- as Mohanlal emerges out of an array of men in a crowd. The background music soars to a crescendo as Mohanlal's character is introduced.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Mohanlal wrote in the caption: "Wait no more - it’s here! The #MalaikottaiVaaliban Official Trailer."

Fan reactions

Several fans commented enthusiastically in the comments. One said, “This movie will have an insane theater experience. Some of the shots in this trailer are insanely good. This is going to be a piece of art no matter what happens in box office.” Another fan wrote, “Mohanlal worked a lot on this movie, hardwork never fails. Frames and cinematography looks excellent, Mohanlal and LJP will hopefully produce magic this time.” A fan wrote, “Definitely going to be a cinematic experience!”

About the project

Malaikottai Vaaliban is also Yoodlee Films’ first-ever project with Mohanlal. Lijo also expressed his happiness for the project. "For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn’t originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it’s a natural progression. The basic idea of Malaikottai Vaaliban began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. A writer like Rafeeq expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role,” he said.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like Nayakan and Amen. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25 simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

