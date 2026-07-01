France reports over 1,000 deaths amid heatwave; UK warns of another hot spell | LIVE
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: While temperatures have eased across the UK after last week's record-breaking conditions, forecasters reportedly say another spell of hot weather could be on the horizon for UK and France.
- 2 Mins agoBudapest residents cool off under police water cannon
- 13 Mins agoUK braces for possible new heatwave as July begins
- 32 Mins ago‘We use as little as possible,’ says Hungarian resident as taps run dry
- 44 Mins agoHungarian residents collect water from tankers as supply network hit
- 46 Mins agoRomans seek respite along Tiber River
- 49 Mins agoWater shortages hit Hungary and Slovakia
- 52 Mins agoHungary, Slovakia shatter temperature records
- 59 Mins agoWhat is causing the heatwave in Europe
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: A relentless heatwave continues to grip large parts of Europe, shattering temperature records, straining healthcare systems and disrupting daily life across the continent. The scorching conditions have led to numerous deaths, school closures, water shortages and infrastructure disruptions, while videos circulating on social media have shown people reportedly cooking eggs and bacon on pans left under the blazing sun....Read More
The latest heatwave saw temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius in several countries, with little relief at night. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded across Europe since June 21, reported news agency AFP.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that "Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average."
France: The country has been among the worst-hit countries during the latest bout of extreme weather. According to AFP, the country experienced five days of unusually high temperatures in May, followed by a record-breaking 11-day heatwave in June that has claimed at least 1,000 lives.
Health officials have warned that the death toll is likely to rise further.
Although temperatures have eased from their peak levels, news agency Reuters reported that much of France is still experiencing temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. National forecaster Meteo-France said temperatures are expected to rise again over the weekend and remain elevated through next week.
United Kingdom (UK): While temperatures have eased across the UK after last week's record-breaking conditions, forecasters say another spell of hot weather could be on the horizon, reported BBC.
A provisional UK June temperature record of 37.7C was recorded in Lingwood, Norfolk, on Friday, surpassing the previous June record of 35.6C that had stood since 1957 and was matched in 1976.
Hungary and Slovakia: The heatwave has also pushed temperatures to unprecedented levels in Central Europe. According to AFP, Slovakia recorded a new all-time high of 41.3C in Kamenica nad Hronom near the Hungarian border, surpassing the previous record of 41C set just a day earlier.
Neighbouring Hungary also broke its national record, with temperatures reaching 42C in Szecseny. The previous record of 41.9C had stood since 2007.
Croatia: In the Balkans, Croatia's coastal city of Split registered its hottest day since records began. The temperatures reached 39.5C on Tuesday, surpassing the previous city record of 38.6C set in July 1950, reported AFP. The reading made it the hottest day recorded in Split since measurements began in 1948, although it remained below Croatia's national record of 42.8C set in 1981.
Germany, Poland and Czech Republic: Several other European countries have also recorded unprecedented temperatures.
The extreme heat has prompted unusual responses. In Berlin, police deployed water cannons for a second consecutive day to help residents cool down, including at the Olympia venue where singer Bruno Mars was performing.
According to AFP, Germany reached 41.7C, Poland recorded 40.5C and the Czech Republic hit 41.9C during the latest heatwave. New monthly June temperature records were also set in the UK and Switzerland.
Ukraine: The scorching temperatures have extended into Ukraine, creating additional challenges for troops fighting on the frontlines. Reuters reported that soldiers operating inside Soviet-era tanks have been struggling with extreme heat trapped within the armoured vehicles.
What's behind the extreme heat in Europe?
Meteorologists have linked the prolonged heat to an "omega block" weather pattern, named after the Greek letter Ω. The pattern occurs when a large area of high pressure becomes trapped between two low-pressure systems. Under the high-pressure zone, skies remain largely clear and dry, allowing temperatures to rise sharply and stay elevated for days.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Budapest residents cool off under police water cannon
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: People gathered at Heroes' Square in Budapest on June 30 as a police water cannon sprayed a cooling mist over passersby seeking relief from the intense heat.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: UK braces for possible new heatwave as July begins
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: The UK could be heading towards another spell of hot weather after temperatures eased from last week's record-breaking highs.
Forecasts suggest parts of England and Wales may see temperatures climb back into the low to mid-30s Celsius next week, although forecasters say there is still uncertainty over how intense the heat could become, a BBC report said.
"Although a return to heatwave conditions is looking increasingly likely for some areas, the likelihood of such extreme high temperatures or high levels of humidity as last week is currently low," the report quoted a Met official as saying.
The warning comes as the UK enters July, typically the hottest month of the year. Earlier summer outlooks from the Met Office and BBC Weather's data provider indicated an increased likelihood of heatwaves and heat-related impacts, with above-average temperatures expected through July and August and periods of significant heat forecast across both the UK and wider Europe.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: ‘We use as little as possible,’ says Hungarian resident as taps run dry
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Residents of Szada, a village near Budapest hit by water shortages during Europe's heatwave, say they are being forced to ration water and make multiple trips each day to collect supplies from tanker trucks.
"It's mainly to quench our thirst, and we have to give our animals water too," 23-year-old student Andras told AFP. "We have a dog, a cat, and about 10 chickens," he said, adding that his family makes the trip to collect water three times a day.
For many residents, the shortage has disrupted even basic daily routines. "We use as little as possible," 25-year-old office worker Edina Fabian told AFP while standing at a local sports field that has been converted into a temporary shower facility.
Fabian said she was looking forward to taking a shower after going more than a day in the sweltering heat. "Our bedroom is hot, even with air conditioning we only managed to cool it to 27-28 degrees," she said.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Hungarian residents collect water from tankers as supply network hit
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Residents of Szada, a village about 25 kilometres northwest of Budapest, were seen collecting water from a mobile tanker on June 30 after the settlement was left without tap water amid soaring temperatures.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Romans seek respite along Tiber River
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: People gather and row boats along the Tiber River near Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome as the sun sets amid an intense heatwave sweeping across Italy and much of Europe.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Water shortages hit Hungary and Slovakia
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Authorities in Hungary and Slovakia have introduced water-use restrictions in several municipalities amid growing concerns over shortages.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has urged residents to conserve water and avoid non-essential usage, including watering lawns and washing cars, as demand surges during the prolonged heatwave.
In Slovakia, a number of areas, including the central city of Nitra, are facing shortages of drinking water, prompting authorities to deploy tanker trucks to supply affected residents, a report in AFP said.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Hungary, Slovakia shatter temperature records
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Hungary and neighbouring Slovakia on Tuesday local time recorded their highest-ever temperatures as an intense heatwave continued to sweep across Central Europe, reported AFP.
According to the Slovak weather service, temperatures climbed to a record 41.3°C in Kamenica nad Hronom near the Hungarian border, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41°C that had been set just a day earlier.
In Hungary, temperatures reached 42°C in the town of Szécsény, breaking the country's previous record of 41.9°C set in 2007, the national weather service HungaroMet said.
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: What is causing the heatwave
Europe heatwave 2026 LIVE: Meteorologists have linked the prolonged heat to an "omega block" weather pattern, named after the Greek letter Ω.
The pattern occurs when a large area of high pressure becomes trapped between two low-pressure systems. Under the high-pressure zone, skies remain largely clear and dry, allowing temperatures to rise sharply and stay elevated for days.
The phenomenon has fuelled the intense heat across countries including France and Spain, where temperatures have exceeded 40C. Meanwhile, regions on either side of the high-pressure system have experienced cooler and wetter conditions.
Britain has been positioned on the edge of the system, leading to sharp contrasts between hotter conditions in the south and east and cooler weather in the north and west.