France reports over 1,000 deaths amid heatwave; UK warns of another hot spell | LIVE

The latest heatwave saw temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius in several countries, with little relief at night. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded across Europe since June 21, reported news agency AFP.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that "Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average."

France: The country has been among the worst-hit countries during the latest bout of extreme weather. According to AFP, the country experienced five days of unusually high temperatures in May, followed by a record-breaking 11-day heatwave in June that has claimed at least 1,000 lives.

Health officials have warned that the death toll is likely to rise further.

Although temperatures have eased from their peak levels, news agency Reuters reported that much of France is still experiencing temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. National forecaster Meteo-France said temperatures are expected to rise again over the weekend and remain elevated through next week.

United Kingdom (UK): While temperatures have eased across the UK after last week's record-breaking conditions, forecasters say another spell of hot weather could be on the horizon, reported BBC.

A provisional UK June temperature record of 37.7C was recorded in Lingwood, Norfolk, on Friday, surpassing the previous June record of 35.6C that had stood since 1957 and was matched in 1976.

Hungary and Slovakia: The heatwave has also pushed temperatures to unprecedented levels in Central Europe. According to AFP, Slovakia recorded a new all-time high of 41.3C in Kamenica nad Hronom near the Hungarian border, surpassing the previous record of 41C set just a day earlier.

Neighbouring Hungary also broke its national record, with temperatures reaching 42C in Szecseny. The previous record of 41.9C had stood since 2007.

Croatia: In the Balkans, Croatia's coastal city of Split registered its hottest day since records began. The temperatures reached 39.5C on Tuesday, surpassing the previous city record of 38.6C set in July 1950, reported AFP. The reading made it the hottest day recorded in Split since measurements began in 1948, although it remained below Croatia's national record of 42.8C set in 1981.

Germany, Poland and Czech Republic: Several other European countries have also recorded unprecedented temperatures.

The extreme heat has prompted unusual responses. In Berlin, police deployed water cannons for a second consecutive day to help residents cool down, including at the Olympia venue where singer Bruno Mars was performing.

According to AFP, Germany reached 41.7C, Poland recorded 40.5C and the Czech Republic hit 41.9C during the latest heatwave. New monthly June temperature records were also set in the UK and Switzerland.

Ukraine: The scorching temperatures have extended into Ukraine, creating additional challenges for troops fighting on the frontlines. Reuters reported that soldiers operating inside Soviet-era tanks have been struggling with extreme heat trapped within the armoured vehicles.

What's behind the extreme heat in Europe?

Meteorologists have linked the prolonged heat to an "omega block" weather pattern, named after the Greek letter Ω. The pattern occurs when a large area of high pressure becomes trapped between two low-pressure systems. Under the high-pressure zone, skies remain largely clear and dry, allowing temperatures to rise sharply and stay elevated for days.